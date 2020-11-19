Fox News Reporter Fact-Checks Giuliani’s Unhinged Presser: ‘Simply Not True’

Fox News correspondent Kristin Fisher didn’t mince words following Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani’s crazed Thursday press conference that attempted to lay out the Trump campaign’s case for overturning President-elect Joe Biden’s decisive victory, flatly stating that “much of what he said was simply not true.”

In what can only be described as a conspiracy-laden performance pulled straight from the bowels of 4chan and other far-right fever swamps, Giuliani and other members of President Donald Trump’s legal team—largely plucked from right-wing media—peddled fantastical tales about Venezuelan-controlled voting machines stealing millions of votes at the behest of George Soros and Hugo Chavez (who is, of course, deceased).

Moments after the presser ended, which also featured Giuliani acting out ’90s comedy film My Cousin Vinny while his hair-dye streamed down his face, Fisher let Fox News viewers know that what they just witnessed—which Fox News aired in its entirety—was a fact-free charade.

“That was certainly a colorful news conference from Rudy Giuliani but it was light on facts,” she declared. “So much of what he said was simply not true or has already been thrown out in court and Giuliani opened by making this really bold and baseless claim that a lot of this alleged nationwide voter fraud he is referring to all came from one centralized place.”

Noting that the former New York City mayor claimed there’s a “nationwide conspiracy,” Fisher explained that Giuliani has “failed to provide any hard evidence to back up that one specific claim,” which she added “cuts to the core of the democratic process.”

The Fox News correspondent would go on to point out that despite Giuliani’s assertion that the Trump campaign hasn’t withdrawn several legal cases or suffered losses in court, the Trump campaign just dropped its lawsuit against the state of Michigan.

“As for evidence, well, Giuliani kept holding up pages and pages of what he says are sworn affidavits, hundreds of them people claiming voter fraud and irregularities,” she said. “But he is declining to show them.”

After airing a short clip of Giuliani’s performance in which he hyped the affidavits the Trump legal team has received, Fisher concluded with one final shot at the president’s personal lawyer.

“Now, up on that stage with Giuliani was a big poster with the headline ‘Multiple paths to victory,’” she stated. “But Giuliani never credibly explained a single path let alone multiple ones.”

In recent days, since the network called the election for Biden, a number of Fox’s hard news reporters and anchors have forcefully pushed back on Team Trump’s unsubstantiated voter fraud allegations and claims that Democrats “stole” the election. At the same time, according to liberal watchdog Media Matters, the network has helped push election conspiracies or cast doubt on the election results hundreds of times on its airwaves.