Fox News Reporter Mocked by White House for Making His Own Biden News

A Fox News reporter tried to highlight concerns about Joe Biden’s age by noting that the president has faced questions on the subject—then played a clip of a reporter asking whether he is “too old” for a second term.

What the correspondent, Lucas Tomlinson, failed to note in the package that played on Fox News Sunday was that he is the reporter who shouted that question.

“Mr. President, are you too old to be running for reelection?” he asked in the clip.

“That’s stupid,” Biden replied with a laugh.

White House officials made a mockery out of Tomlinson’s omission.

“Are you able to speculate on whose voice that is shouting?” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates wrote, tagging Tomlinson’s X handle. “It sounds familiar to me but I'm having difficulty placing it.”

“Lol that reporter was… you,” deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton wrote.

Tomlinson’s package did not include anyone else asking Biden about his age.

He also got sneakily self-referential on social media. In an X post on Sunday morning, shortly after his Fox News Sunday appearance, he recounted that on Saturday, “Biden was asked by a reporter if he is too old to run for re-election.”