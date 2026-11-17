HUME-ILIATION Fox News Star Skewers Trump With Blunt Prediction Brit Hume doesn’t see Trump scoring any big wins on his overseas trip this week.

Brit Hume has delivered a brutal reality check to President Donald Trump as he jets off to Asia.

Trump is headed to Manila for the East Asia Summit, his first overseas stop as a lame-duck president after a midterm shellacking by Democrats earlier this month. From Manila, he heads to Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering, where he’s scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Roberts (left) and Brit Hume (right) discussing Trump's upcoming meeting with Xi and Putin. Fox News

On Monday, Fox News’ America Reports co-anchor John Roberts, 70, asked his colleague Brit Hume, 83, what Trump, 80, might get out of his first-ever trilateral meeting with the world leaders.

“Well, I’m not sure you can come home with much that’s concrete, John,” Hume retorted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hume then combed through the president’s wish list, casting doubt on almost all of it.

Trump and Xi in Washington, D.C. in September. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

“The centerpiece, as you suggest, of the whole trip is this trilateral meeting with Putin and Xi,” he said.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“I don’t think there’s much hope for any kind of a nuclear deal,” Hume said of the leaders’ planned talks on denuclearization. “They’re just getting started talking about that again, I think.”

A Ukraine deal, in Hume’s view, wasn’t looking too promising either. “I doubt that there’s going to be any ground given or got or gained on Ukraine,” Hume said, adding that “the president would love to end that war because he’s been talking about doing it for as long as we’ve known him, practically.”

Putin and Xi last year. Sergey Bobylev/Getty Images

Pointing out that diplomacy is a president’s core job, Hume argued, “This is the key business of the presidency, foreign policy and defense. No other entity can do that, so you want to see the president doing this stuff.”

But Hume didn’t seem confident that Trump would deliver. “My only question is how much he’ll be able to get done on this particular trip,” he concluded.

Jensen Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Roberts closed with a telling nod to the scandal engulfing Jensen Huang, 63, who resigned as Nvidia’s CEO last week after his affair with a woman suspected of spying for Beijing came to light. He was later accused of affairs with two other women. “Maybe he and Xi will have a conversation about spying and chips as well,” Roberts quipped before thanking Hume for his time.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment on Hume’s remarks.

One Asian diplomat told Politico that some foreign leaders “no longer feel as intimidated by him,” referring to Trump.

Kurt Tong, a former Obama administration official now at The Asia Group, told Politico, “They will view the president as somewhat weakened now.”

Play Video

The White House is still projecting confidence, per Politico. “President Trump has effectively restored American strength on the global stage and strengthened relationships with world leaders,” spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in a statement.

But Scot Marciel, a former top State Department official for East Asia under Obama, put it more bluntly. Leaders, he argued, will try to “quietly and carefully wait him out.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register