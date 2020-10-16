President Donald Trump has done so many softball interviews on Fox News over the past few years that when Fox hosts got a chance to see an actual journalist ask him tough questions, they couldn’t believe their eyes.

“Is this a town hall or a debate between President Trump and Savannah Guthrie?” Fox contributor Katie Pavlich asked on Twitter.

An apoplectic Greg Gutfeld posted 12 separate attacks on Guthrie, claiming that she was “embarrassing” herself by “badgering” the president on topics like when he last tested negative for COVID-19 and why he has refused to denounce QAnon. “It takes a lot to make Trump look like the bullied one, but @SavannahGuthrie nailed it with flying colors,” he concluded, adding, “what an over-the-top performance by this frantic host.”

And Laura Ingraham, who recently tried to rescue Trump from self-immolating on her Fox News show, added, “Joe’s stand-in: As expected, Savannah Guthrie is debating, not interviewing, Donald Trump. They wonder why people tune them out.”

Of course, none of them could top Sean Hannity, whose primetime show kicked off just as Trump’s disastrous town hall wrapped up.

“NBC Fake News did their best to just ambush President Trump at tonight’s town hall,” Hannity said at the top of his hour. “He pretty much debated Savannah Guthrie and what we all witnessed was not journalism, it was a political debate with the morning host of the Today show serving as Joe Biden’s surrogate and it didn’t really work out well for her.”

“Questions, topics, tactics all reeking of pure political bias,” the host continued, with no sense of self-awareness, before complaining that Trump was “asked for the four hundredth million time” to denounce white supremacy. “Savannah, you need to get out of the New York, liberal, elitist, out of touch bubble that you’re living in and maybe read some other news or take a step outside the far-left enclave that is conspiracy TV MSNBC DNC.”

Hannity went on to call MSNBC “basically nothing b state-run television” that is “actively working to elect ‘Sleepy’ Joe Biden”—despite the fact that “the state” is currently run by President Trump. He was even more offended that Guthrie asked Trump to condemn QAnon, which he instead proceeded to valorize.

“I know nothing about QAnon!” Hannity said, echoing Trump. “And by the way, I’ve had people try and explain it to me, I have no clue what this thing is!”

And it wasn’t even just current Fox News personalities who were outraged by Guthrie’s attempt to hold the president accountable. Megyn Kelly, who left Fox News for NBC before quickly flaming out at that network, shared this review on Twitter: “So far, this is not a town hall for voters, it is designed to appease the angry NBC employees/Dems who are pissed off Trump’s on NBC at all.”