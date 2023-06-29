Fox News Host Still Isn’t Buying What James Comer Is Selling

Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy once again pressed House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) on Thursday to show the “goods” to prove Comer’s allegations about the “criminal scheme” perpetrated by President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

And, once again, Comer simply told Doocy and his co-hosts that “we’re gonna get into that” down the road.

Unlike most of his Fox News colleagues, who have credulously taken everything the congressman has said at face value, Doocy has repeatedly expressed skepticism over Comer’s allegations that Biden accepted bribes from foreign nationals while he was vice president. Back in May, for instance, Doocy confronted Comer for not including any hard proof in his report that was supposed to make “Watergate look like jaywalking” and would be “judgment day” for the president.

“I know the Republicans said that the smoking gun were these financial records that you were able to subpoena and got your hands on,” Doocy told Comer at the time. “But that’s just your suggestion—you actually don’t have any facts to that point. You’ve got some circumstantial evidence. And the other thing is, of all those names, the one person who didn’t profit is—there is no evidence that Joe Biden did anything illegally.”

In the wake of Hunter Biden’s recent plea deal on tax charges, an IRS whistleblower has come forth with allegations that the president’s son was given preferential treatment in the case. Gary Shapley, the IRS official, also alleged that investigators weren’t allowed to look into any connections to the president, and that the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney overseeing the case revealed he wasn’t the “deciding official” on prosecutions, a charge the Justice Department denies.

Discussing Shapley’s claims with Comer on Thursday morning, Doocy noted that Comer recently referred to the Bidens as a “crime family” while accusing them of “organized crime” with their foreign business dealings.

“So make it easy for us: what was the crime?” Doocy wondered.

“The crime is that you are trading policy for money,” Comer shot back, prompting the Fox & Friends host to ask: “Which policy?”

“Well, we’re gonna get into that,” Comer responded. “I mean, look, Joe Biden has, on day one, changed our energy policy in America that put China first and America last. He went in on day one and ended the China Initiative, which was an investigation at all of our public universities of a very organized Chinese spy ring where China was sending students to universities to steal our research and development.”

Doocy, meanwhile, continued to push Comer for any evidence linking the president to any influence peddling or bribery schemes, especially after Comer said the president was “absolutely” compromised because Biden’s family members received money from foreign entities.

“How is he compromised?” Doocy questioned Comer, prompting the congressman to again bring up Biden ending the China Initiative.

“He’s compromised because he’s taken so much from China,” Comer declared.

He then asserted that there was proof that the president had taken millions in bribes from the Ukrainian gas company that Hunter Biden had worked for, citing an FBI tip that the feds eventually decided not to investigate further. In fact, Comer himself has admitted that “audio tapes” of the president and his son supposedly discussing the criminal scheme may not exist.

Comer later brought up the alleged WhatsApp text that Hunter Biden sent a Chinese business partner in 2017 demanding a payment. In the message, Hunter Biden claims he’s “sitting here with my father” and that if he doesn’t receive a call back, he’ll “make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.”

Doocy, however, pointed out that the text was supposedly sent in July 2017, months after Biden left office as the vice president.

“Do you have any evidence that shows that Joe Biden himself—I mean, you’re saying he is compromised,” the Fox host said. “Did Joe Biden ever take money that you can figure—I know you’re putting together all of these big puzzle pieces, but do you have the goods on Joe Biden?”

Comer insisted that Biden had received $1 million through different shell companies after he spoke in Romania as vice president.

“So you’ve got the financial records. Did you have anybody that said the reason he is getting that money is because of this?” Doocy wondered.

The congressman, as has been his modus operandi of late, told Doocy that he just needed to wait a little while longer for the shoe to drop.

“Stay tuned for the depositions,” Comer concluded. “You’re going to be very interested.”