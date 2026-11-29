The president was reminded of the First Amendment after he outlined his plans to make one of his recent whims “mandatory.”

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Conservatives are lashing out at Donald Trump after he publicly shamed a Fox News host for failing to use his made-up term.

The drama began when the 80-year-old president seemingly spent his Saturday afternoon glued to the television and had a tantrum when he didn’t like what he saw.

Trump first called out Fox News and The Wall Street Journal on Truth Social for going “out of their way to use Artificial Intelligence (AI)” instead of his preferred “super intelligence,” before going a step further and shaming a specific host.

Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

The president shared two posts angrily lamenting the media's reluctance to use the term 'super intelligence.' Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

“Shannon Bream is having a show on what she calls Artificial Intelligence (AI) — She says, ‘Artificial,’ over and over again,” he wrote.

Trump continued: “Can someone please explain to her that it’s Super Intelligence, not Artificial Intelligence, and our Great Chairman of the SEC, Paul Atkins, will soon be making that term mandatory. Like me, he likes ACCURACY in language!”

Bream’s Fox colleagues were quick to back her up, while other conservative leaders pointed out that trying to control language was not very American of the president.

Fox News figures came to the defence of Shannon Bream after she was singled out for her segment of AI. X/@brithume

Charles Gasparino of Fox Business mocked Trump on X: “So the prez wants mandatory use of ‘SI’ as opposed to AI? I cant wait to violate this ‘law’ on First Amendment grounds.

“There will be no ‘law,’ of course, but I can see a scenario (as dumb as it would be) where the @SECGov could make ‘SI’ a disclosure requirement for public companies (why he’s mentioing Atkins). Yes, even if it’s an idiotic waste of time like so much the president focuses on these days...”

Big names called for Trump to be reminded of the First Amendment. X/@FmrRepMTG

Fox News’ chief political analyst Brit Hume also spoke out, raging: “Can someone please explain to this man that this is America, where he is free to call it Super Intelligence if he likes and the rest of us are free to continue calling it Artificial intelligence if we like. And no government agency can make any name for it mandatory.”

GOP influencer Kelly McCarty added: “Just what we need—less freedom of the press and more speech policing. Truly the shining example of conservatism.”

“MAGA spent years saying they were the free speech party and that the First Amendment was non-negotiable,” wrote “America First” podcaster Kacee Allen, judging: “I’m really struggling to see how Joe Biden was much different than this when it comes to mental sanity.”

Following his midterm defeat, conservatives seem less indulgent of Trump's mercurial tendencies. X/@JradRabel

Trump has become almost synonymous with AI slop over the course of his second term, but has spent the past couple of months on a crusade to officially replace the term with SI.

The president settled on “super” over “superior” with a public poll in September and ordered its use across the federal government.