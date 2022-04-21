A frequent contributor to Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show casually dismissed the news of a former MSNBC analyst joining the fight in Ukraine against Russian forces.

Raymond Arroyo told Ingraham on Wednesday night that Malcolm Nance’s decision to take up arms was mere theatrics.

“This is the biggest crock of theatrical nonsense since Brian Williams flew over Iraq,” Arroyo charged, referring to the former NBC News anchor’s false claim that his helicopter came under fire in 2003. But Arroyo didn’t specify how he believes Nance’s time in the war-torn country rises to the level of a fabricated story. Instead, Arroyo took issue with Nance’s ability to be impartial, even though he acknowledged earlier that Nance is no longer an MSNBC analyst.

“Talk about a correspondent gone wrong. How can you provide impartial analysis of a war when you’re a party to the war, actually on the ground?” Arroyo said.

Then, after noting Nance’s think tank, the Terror Asymmetrics Project, Arroyo and Ingraham each wondered who is providing it with financial support.

“Is MSNBC funding his new venture?” Ingraham asked.

“No, I don’t think so,” Arroyo replied. “But they are promoting him—I mean—on the ground.”

After Nance, a retired U.S. Navy intelligence officer, appeared on MSNBC Tuesday night while on the ground in Ukraine, he told The Daily Beast, “If anybody gives me any fucking flak, just tell them to shut the fuck up since they’re obviously pussies who have never been in combat.”

Arroyo might not have gotten the memo.