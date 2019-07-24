Fox’s Chris Wallace: Mueller Testimony a ‘Disaster for the Democrats’ and for His Reputation

During the first break in Wednesday’s House testimony of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace claimed the hearing had thus far been a “disaster” for both House Democrats and Mueller himself.

With Republicans already making the case that the former FBI director appeared doddering and confused, Fox News’ special coverage team of Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum immediately noted at the break that the special counsel struggled to answer questions, saying the hearing had been “halting.”

“I think you both have been very kind,” Wallace responded. “This has been a disaster for the Democrats and I think it’s been a disaster for the reputation of Robert Mueller.”

He went on to note that Mueller had “seemed very uncertain” with his answers and that he appeared to not know what was in the report that he wrote.

“He has been attacked a number of times and you would think that almost anybody else would have defended his own integrity and the integrity of the investigation and over and over Mueller just sits silent and allows the attacks from the Republicans to sweep over him and says nothing,” the Fox anchor observed.

Furthermore, Wallace suggested that Mueller may not have been “in charge and in control of this report,” something Trumpworld has been pushing for a while now.

Minutes after Wallace made his on-air remarks, President Trump celebrated it on Twitter, quoting the Fox anchor in full.

Wallace, meanwhile, brushed off the presidential tweet, remarking: “I've gotten plenty of negative tweets from the president.”