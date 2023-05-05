Fox’s Gutfeld Somehow Blames George Floyd for Deadly NYC Subway Chokehold

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld placed responsibility for the death of homeless man Jordan Neely not on the ex-Marine who allegedly put him in a fatal chokehold on a New York subway train Monday, but on George Floyd and the “emasculation of the police.”

Neely, who was autistic, according to his father, had a “documented mental health history with police,” The Daily News reported, as well as an active warrant for felony assault charges.

Neely was subdued after he asked for food, threw his jacket down, and began “screaming in an aggressive manner,” according to a witness. Neely’s death, ruled a homicide by the city medical examiner, is now being investigated by the Manhattan district attorney. The tragic incident has since sparked protests in New York and outrage from lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

As Gutfeld sees it, Neely’s death was actually the result of changes to law enforcement supported by Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats.

“If anybody says this is like George Floyd, no. It's because of George Floyd, because since George Floyd we’ve had the resulting chaos and defunding, the emasculation of the police, egged on by the squad, by the media—by different media outlets except CNN. That created the pathway and a void where you saw fewer police,” Gutfled argued—despite the fact that New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently put more cops in the subway system, resulting in a reduction in crime, he said back in January.

“Who had to fill the void? We predicted this. Citizens are going to fill the void,” Gutfeld continued.

Regarding the 24-year-old alleged perpetrator, whom police released from custody without filing charges, the Fox News host said, “Anyone accusing anyone else of supporting that guy of non-compassion can go screw themselves.”

Gutfeld went after Ocasio-Cortez more than once, saying he was skeptical as to whether she or her colleagues in “the squad” would involve themselves in a situation like the one that occurred Monday.

“I have to wonder, would they actually see somebody being menaced by a violent felon [and] actually try and intervene or would they decide not to share the risk and just step away?” he asked. “Because metaphorically, that’s what they’ve been doing for the last five years. So, they’re disgusting.”