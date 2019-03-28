Fox’s Judge Napolitano: Schiff ‘Is Correct’ That Mueller Report Will Show Evidence of Trump-Russia Collusion

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano defended embattled House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) Thursday, stating the Democratic lawmaker is likely correct to insist there will be evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the still-unseen Mueller report.

A day after Napolitano caused a stir by declaring both that the Mueller report will show “something” on conspiracy and that the special counsel’s summary is 700 pages long, the Fox analyst appeared on Fox Business Network’s Cavuto Coast to Coast to further speculate on what the report will show when made public.

After Fox Business host Neil Cavuto noted it was now reported the full Mueller report is 300-plus pages, the two men discussed Attorney General William Barr’s four-page letter summarizing the special counsel’s findings. Napolitano said it was “not binding interpretation” before pointing out Democrats are looking to “second-guess” both Mueller and Barr once the full report is made public.

“When this comes out, when Adam Schiff was making the statement he is still convinced of collusion, paraphrasing here, that prompted Republicans on the panel to say you have to go, you got to resign, he is not resigning,” Cavuto stated. “Just taking him at his word, would he be aware of something that Mueller wasn’t?”

Napolitano said he doesn’t know the answer to that question but he does believe Schiff is right that there will be something about collusion in the special counsel’s report.

“I think that Congressman Schiff is correct, in that report will be evidence of the existence of a conspiracy, not enough evidence to prove the existence beyond a reasonable doubt,” the judge declared. “In that report will be evidence of obstruction of justice, interfering with an FBI investigation for a personal gain but not enough evidence to prove it beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Napolitano added the California Democrat needs to decide whether or not to reveal other sources that will bolster his claims that there’s more evidence of collusion between Trumpworld and Russia.

“So on the collusion part, we do know that the Russians were very interested in mucking around with our election?” Cavuto asked. “They had a number of meetings with Trump personnel back in the day but that the—the quid pro quo part—where Trump people had to work with them to get what they wanted to do, that did not evidence itself, right?”

Napolitano concluded: “We have seen no evidence of that. What’s in the report, what’s in the raw evidence, remains to be revealed.”