Frank Dumps 'Bachelorette' Ali Fedotowsky

On last night's episode , Frank dumped Ali Fedotowsky for an ex-girlfriend. From a jealous weatherman to a Canadian cad, WATCH VIDEO of the cringe-worthy men of The Bachelorette. Plus: How the series came back from near-cancellation.

The Surreptitious Screenwriter: Frank

The worst kind of bachelor is the one who not only steals the bachelorette’s heart, but the hearts of millions of female fans rooting for love to conquer all reality television obstacles and then reveals himself to be a fraud. Frank was supposed to fall in love this season…with Ali. Instead, he dumps Ali for his ex-girlfriend, the one he meets up with in Chicago after his hometown date. This is NOT The Bachelor, Frank! You do not get to choose the girl! Oh Frank, you stole our hearts with your coy jumping up and down about Ali being the bachelorette only to stomp on them later.

The Lying Wrestler: Justin

What do you call someone who goes on a dating show but has a serious girlfriend back home? A lot of unacceptable-for-primetime words, for starters. Ali should have listened to the other boys when, in the first episode, they voted Justin Rego as the one who didn’t have good intentions. But instead, Ali followed her heart—and look what it got her: A drama-filled episode in the middle of the season and sky-high ratings!

The One with a Nickname: Shooter

There are certain things you just don’t say on a first date, especially when said first date takes place on a nationally televised reality show. One story that should have stayed in the vault was how Derrick, a seemingly charming bachelor, gained the nickname Shooter. While some bachelors tried to impress Ali by jumping off a car or making her a scrapbook, Shooter tried to win her heart with his tale of premature ejaculation. He was then not-so-prematurely dumped.

The Jealous Weatherman: Jonathan

For a weatherman, Jonathan sure had a hard time predicting what was coming…like the end of his time as one of Ali’s bachelors. Jonathan Novak thought his leather jackets and sculpted eyebrows would make her swoon, but he was the one who ended up in tears. Note to all future bachelors: When you have to kiss a girl, please don’t cry about it. It’s not a turn-on.

The Emotional Wreck: Kasey

Kasey Kahl repeated ad nauseum, in that whispery voice of his, that he wanted to “guard and protect” Ali’s heart. But when his overtures and ballads didn’t help his chances, Kasey got a manly tattoo to prove that he was sincere. Alas, this foolproof plan fell flat and Kasey—along with his freshly-inked rose and heart tattoo—was left on a snow bank in Iceland. Oh, Ali, that’s just cold.

The Canadian Cad: Craig M.

Why did Ali eliminate Craig McKinnon? Let us count the ways. Was it because of that ridiculous pompadour? Maybe it was his utter lack of conviction in saying that he liked her, or because he made enemies by modeling his housemates’ clothing? Craig’s goodbye speech really shows the depth of his emotion and commitment to finding true love—and serves as a warning to all the flight attendants out there.

