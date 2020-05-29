Mark Zuckerberg Profits from Rage as Much as Donald Trump Does

When Mark Zuckerberg took to CNBC earlier this week to defend President Donald Trump’s ability to use social media to lie to the American public, he insisted that he didn’t believe Facebook and other private companies should be in the business of censorship, gravely warning that “political speech is one of the most sensitive parts in a democracy, and people should be able to see what politicians say.”

To hear Zuckerberg tell it, the decision by Twitter’s mercurial CEO Jack Dorsey to begin “fact checking” Trump’s most blatant and dangerous lies represents a grave threat to the First Amendment, one that he and his company reject. “Compared to some of the other companies, we try to be more on the side of giving people a voice and free expression,” Zuckerberg said.

It was a familiar line for anyone who’s followed Zuckerberg’s efforts over the last year to rehab Facebook’s image in the face of insurmountable evidence the platform played a crucial role in Russian efforts to undermine the 2016 election and spread white nationalist propaganda.