Freshly Takes Care of Meal Prep So I Can Enjoy Weeknights

As much as I love to cook, sometimes I need a break. Takeout is often my (and most people’s) respite, but that has its own drawbacks as well. And so, instead of eating dinner at 7:00, I end up deciding what I want at 8:00, and it ends up delivered at 9:00. While I never saw myself as someone who would use a meal kit delivery service, I recently tried this one, and discovered even though I never thought I’d never use it, that doesn’t mean I shouldn’t be using it.

Freshly is different from Blue Apron and Hello Fresh for one main reason: convenience. The others mention convenience, but Freshly is the most, by a long shot. Choose how many meals you want per week — four is a good starter as you can easily use it to fill in lunches during the week or weeknight dinners when you’re feeling too tired to cook. They have a rotating menu of 30 options that includes things like pulled pork, chicken tikka masala, sausage baked penne, and plenty more. They cook the meals and deliver them to you, and then you just pop them in the microwave to heat them up when you’re ready. Think of them as a TV dinner, just healthy, and shockingly, gluten free. That’s right. I didn’t even realize they were gluten-free until I went back and looked at their website. What’s great about Freshly, too, is that you can cancel or skip a week at any time, so it’s really easy to adjust your subscription based on your schedule.

The meals themselves, well, they’re delicious. And I love the varieties of flavors they offer. One night I’m having pulled pork, and the next, a coconut curry bowl. But importantly, even though it requires little effort, not only are the meals designed to be healthy, the portions are just right, too.

