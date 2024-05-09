Friends Reveal Chilling Chat With Pastor’s Wife Before Her Death
‘LOOKED US IN THE EYE’
Close friends of Mica Miller who say they saw her days before her death have revealed their chilling conversation with the 30-year-old to People, as police say they have evidence to support the theory that the wife of a South Carolina preacher took her own life last month. Mica was found dead in a North Carolina state park with a bullet wound, and her estranged husband, John-Paul Miller, claims she died by suicide. The unidentified friends, a husband and wife couple, told People that they support the idea that something “doesn’t add up.” “She was scared,” the husband said. “You could tell she was just scared about everything. She looked us in the eye and she said, ‘I’m scared. I want to live.’” Now, “those words” are driving him “crazy,” he said. Mica’s family claimed in court docs that she was abused by Miller, and that she had also warned close ones that if a bullet was found in her head, it was the doing of her former partner. A Myrtle Beach police report obtained by News13 also accuses Miller of “grooming” Mica for years. She made the claim in a Feb. 21 complaint surrounding a vehicle her husband had allegedly stolen from her. Mica died two days after serving Miller divorce papers. “She started dreaming about her new life,” the wife of the unidentified couple told People.