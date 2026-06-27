‘Friends’ Star Splits From Partner After More Than a Decade

“Watermelon Sugar” hitmaker Harry Styles gave the crowd a scare while performing at London’s Wembley Stadium. In a fan video posted to TikTok, the 32-year-old appeared to collapse onstage after seemingly choking on water during a performance. The incident occurred Friday night during a record-breaking heatwave in Europe, which brought temperatures of nearly 98 degrees to London. Styles appeared to choke while attempting to perform his popular “whale” stunt, leaning his head back and blasting a mouthful of water into the air like a whale spout as the crowd roared during his concert closer, “As It Was.” But then he clutched his chest and fell to the floor while seemingly struggling to catch his breath. He was seen coughing, taking deep breaths, and pulling at the neck of his shirt. Moments later, however, he was back up and running around the stage, smiling and waving to his audience, while apparently yelling “thank you.” He was back onstage Saturday night for another Together, Together show at Wembley. Styles’ current seven-city tour includes New York, where he’s scheduled to perform 30 shows at Madison Square Garden between August and October. Styles’ fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, earlier this week unveiled her massive engagement ring from her beau.
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- 1Pop Star, 32, Alarms Fans With Brief Onstage CollapseWATER TORTUREConcert scare triggered by water-spouting ‘whale’ stunt.
- 2‘Friends’ Star Splits From Partner After More Than a DecadeNOT HER LOBSTER“I love him,” but “I don’t think about getting married,” the actor revealed.
Shop with ScoutedThis Jitter-Proof Coffee Delivers Sustained Focus and EnergyDAILY DOSE“If regular coffee is a flip phone, Everyday Dose is the smartphone.”
- 3MLB Player’s Wife, 36, Dies in Venezuelan Earthquakes‘DARKEST MOMENTS’Tens of thousands are still missing.
- 4Olsen Twins Make Rare Appearance at Brother’s WeddingSEEING DOUBLEFamous sisters step out for big event.
Partner updateAD BY ThriftBooksThis Top Book List Is Tailor-Made for Your Favorite BookwormRATHER BE READINGThriftBooks looked across more than 19 million titles to find the books readers keep choosing, loving, and returning to.
- 5Oliver Tree Leaves Behind ‘Epic’ Gift for Artists 'LIFE GOES ON'The initiative reflects the late singer’s wish to support artists long after his death.
- 6‘Get Smart’ Actress Dead at 87TV LEGENDEllen Weston appeared on some of television’s most beloved daytime dramas during a career spanning decades.
- 7Rogue Giraffe Found Wandering in TexasTALL STORYGracie was missing for two weeks before she was finally located.
- 8Soccer Star, 28, Dead in Boat Collision GONE TOO SOONA suspect has been arrested following the death of the former USV Hercules standout and reality TV personality.
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- 9Ex-Trump Adviser Pleads Guilty in Classified Files CaseFAILED LOYALTY TESTJohn Bolton is the third critic of the president to have been indicted by the DOJ.
- 10Footage Shows Dramatic Aftermath of Plane Hitting SkyscraperHIGH IMPACTClips circulating online shows wreckage and falling debris after the aircraft appeared to strike the 109-story tower.
‘Friends’ Star Splits From Partner After More Than a Decade
Longtime Friends star Courteney Cox, 62, has reportedly split with her partner of more than a decade, 49-year-old Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid. According to a new report from the Daily Mail, the relationship ended amicably late last year when the couple realized they were simply “living different lives,” according to sources. Cox, who played Monica Geller on the beloved ‘90s sitcom, spends most of her time in Los Angeles, while McDaid is largely based in London. “Johnny speaks incredibly highly of Courteney,” a friend told the Mail, adding: “They had a very deep relationship and they remain extremely amicable. They are great friends and care about each other very much. This was not an ugly split.” The two met in 2013 at a gathering at Cox’s home, which included four-time Grammy winner Ed Sheeran. He brought along Taylor Swift and Snow Patrol bandmates Gary Lightbody and McDaid. “I remember seeing Johnny, and thinking, ‘Oh, wow,’” Cox recounted on The Howard Stern Show in 2022. Cox’s pal, actor Sacha Baron Cohen, later announced: “Hey, Courteney wants to f--- one of you in Snow Patrol, and it’s not you, Gary.” Cox and McDaid started dating shortly after. Cox told Stern in the interview: “I love his family. I mean, I love him. I love what he does,” but “I don’t think about getting married.”
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If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
Early iterations of mushroom coffee tended to have a flavor that could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.
The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.
Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews. Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
Plus, the brand just released results from a new randomized controlled clinical trial that showed notable improvements in restorative sleep and sleep efficiency compared with both regular and decaf controls. The eight-week study found that participants using Everyday Dose experienced improvements in sleep efficiency and experienced less time awake during the night.
For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.
The wife of former Major League Baseball outfielder Gorkys Hernández was killed in the deadly earthquakes that struck northern Venezuela this week, her husband revealed. “You are and always will be the queen of my life—the most beautiful, lovely, and precious woman in the world,” Hernández, 38, wrote on Instagram of his wife, Deisy Tovar de Hernández. More than 1,400 people are known to have been killed in twin 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes that rocked the country Wednesday. But tens of thousands of Venezuelans are missing, and screams from those trapped in buildings can still be heard. Deisy, 36, was with a number of family members of players on the La Guaira Delfines team at the Hotel Eduards ahead of a game with her husband’s team, the Aragua Tigres. Hernández rushed to the hotel in the town of La Guaira when the quakes struck, but it was too late. “You were always the one who found a way to lift me up during my darkest moments. You were, and always will be, the most beautiful woman in my life. You will always be with me, every hour of every day,” Hernández wrote. “Fly high, my princess, my queen. May God hold you in His glory. Guide me as I move forward and continue to care for our family.” The couple married last year. Tovar had a daughter from a previous relationship. Hernandez played in the U.S. for the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Miami Marlins, the San Francisco Giants, and the Boston Red Sox.
America’s sweetheart Olsen twins made a surprise showing at their older brother Trent’s wedding that was captured on social media. Mary Kate and Ashley first charmed TV audiences playing the same little girl, beginning at the age of 6 months, in the popular TV sitcom Full House (1987 to 1995). They popped up in a photo taken after the May wedding in a post on Instagram on Thursday. Besides the twins, the shot featured brother Trent and his bride, Alexis, as well as the twins’ sister, Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen (who’s pregnant with her first child with husband Robbie Arnett). The twins were decked out in floor-length black gowns for the big occasion. Trent and Alexis captioned the post: “Family.” The twins have largely stayed out of the public eye since starring in numerous lucrative productions over 17 years. They then moved into the fashion industry and launched their clothing firm The Row in 2005, and are now each worth some $250 million. They celebrated their 40th birthdays on June 13.
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Head over toThe Royalist on Substack
The only thing better than having a pile of books to read is finishing that pile. But it’s a bittersweet accomplishment and a self-perpetuating problem: reading your entire list means building another one up. That’s why ThriftBooks curated a top 250 book list to keep readers stocked. The list wasn’t just crafted based on sales; the methodology takes staying power, reader love, and consolidated series into consideration. ThriftBooks looked at which books are being purchased over the long term (no flash-in-the-pans allowed) and chose titles with the highest reader reviews. Additionally, only one book per series is allowed on the list, which opens spots for more authors in the top 250. While the list is a handy to-read guide, ThriftBooks lets you add to your cart directly, with millions of new and used books for under $5 each. That means you can replenish your stack, buy in bulk for a class, and always find a new favorite after you put down the last.
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Oliver Tree’s team has announced the launch of the Dr. Oliver Tree’s Extremely Epic Art Grant for Baby Geniuses Foundation. The initiative is designed to support young artists through grants for music, film, and performance art projects. According to the foundation’s website, applicants’ projects should reflect “the spirit of the work of Oliver Tree.” Tree, 32, died on June 14 in a fatal helicopter collision near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, that also claimed the lives of five others. Just months before his death, Tree spoke about his plans for his wealth during an appearance on The Zach Sang Show, saying he would donate the money in his will to support future generations of artists. “I’ll get my kids through college, that’s the agreement, but there’s not gonna be a silver spoon,” he said. “All the money is going to go back to artists.” A celebration of the “Life Goes On” singer’s life and a memorial service will be held July 25 at the UCSC Quarry Amphitheater in Santa Cruz, California. The event will also be livestreamed for fans unable to attend in person.
Actress Ellen Weston, best known for her roles on Get Smart and The Young and the Restless, has died at the age of 87. Weston died on May 28 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to her manager, Susan Zachary, who confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. Earlier in her career, Weston starred as Robin Fletcher on Guiding Light from 1963 to 1964 before playing Dr. Steele on the classic comedy series Get Smart. In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, friends described her as a “fierce advocate” who offered wisdom and support to those around her. Later in her career, Weston transitioned behind the camera, working as a writer and producer. Her credits included the 1999 television film And the Beat Goes On: The Sonny and Cher Story. Weston is survived by her son, Jon Weston.
A missing giraffe has captivated the people of Real County, Texas for two weeks, with the search coming to a happy end on Friday. Gracie the giraffe wandered away from her enclosure at Cedar Hollow Ranch, which is home to several hundred exotic animals, into hilly terrain in search of her preferred foliage, and never returned. She was found during an aerial search around 6:45 a.m. Friday on a neighboring property about four miles south of her home. Real County Sheriff Nathan T. Johnson announced the news, saying: “We found her, she’s fat and happy.” She was near a water supply and plenty of vegetation, the sheriff said. The giraffe, who is believed to be between 3 and 4 years old, first arrived at the ranch in Texas, about 90 miles northwest of San Antonio, in May. The area where she was grazing wasn’t fenced, and after cresting a hill she ended up on the other side, and just continued in that direction, Gracie’s owner Vick Jones said.
Dutch soccer player Mats Grotenbreg, 28, has died following a boat collision in the Netherlands. Authorities said the incident occurred on Thursday at Mookerplas, a recreational lake in the southeastern part of the country. According to police, a swimmer was struck during a collision involving a boat. A suspect has since been arrested as investigators work to determine exactly what happened. Grotenbreg was best known for his time with Dutch club USV Hercules, where he helped cement his place in the team’s history by scoring the decisive goal in a 2023 Dutch Cup final. Beyond the field, Grotenbreg gained a following through appearances on Dutch reality shows De Bachelorette and FBoy Island. In a heartfelt statement posted on Instagram, USV Hercules remembered the player as “cheerful, the life and soul of the team, honest, committed, and someone who was always there for others.”
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Getting solid sleep feels like a real luxury these days. Whether you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep through the night, if you’ve been struggling with getting shut-eye, you’re not alone. A 2024 Gallup poll found that 73 percent of respondents reported getting less than 8 hours of sleep per night, and 57 percent said they would feel better if they got more sleep.
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Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, pleaded guilty in court Friday to unauthorized retention of national defense information. Bolton, 77, appeared before Obama-appointed Judge Theodore D. Chuang and faced 18 initial charges of unauthorized retention of national defense information, but only pleaded guilty to one of them. He allegedely shared what he called an “electronic diary of information” with two members of his family, though his lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement last year that his defendent did not break the law. “These charges stem from portions of Amb. Bolton’s personal diaries over his 45-year career — records that are unclassified, shared only with his immediate family, and known to the FBI as far back as 2021," the alum and professor of Columbia Law School said. Bolton was originally indicted in October 2025, when he pled not guilty to all 18 charges and faced up to 10 years in prison and a $4.5 million fine. He awaits a sentencing on Oct. 28 where he could face up to 60 months in prison. He has agreed to a $2.25 million fine. Bolton joins a list of former Trump appointees who have gone on to speak out against the president, including former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, 76, who called the president, 80, a fascist, and former Attorney General William Barr, 76, who criticized the president’s handling of the 2020 election.
A light plane appeared to crash into Beijing’s tallest skyscraper on Friday afternoon. The 109-story CITIC Tower, nicknamed China Zun, ranks as the highest structure in a capital famed for tight security. Clips circulating online captured chunks tumbling from the building, the aircraft’s tail, and a shattered cab window at street level. People streamed out of the tower and gathered outside as fire engines, squad cars, and a paramedic unit raced to the scene. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was hurt. Registration markings visible in photos pointed to a Chinese-made light sport plane, the Sunward SA 60L Aurora, flown by a regional aviation firm. Unverified tracking data shared online suggested the craft had veered sharply off its intended route. The cause of the apparent crash was not immediately known. The capital has been effectively off-limits to drones since May 1, with residents barred from buying, renting or operating them without official sign-off.