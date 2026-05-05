‘Friends’ Star Shares Wild Hot Take on Show’s Biggest Debate

Friends star Lisa Kudrow has weighed in on a debate that has surrounded the show for decades: Were Ross and Rachel on a break?

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress who played Phoebe in the hit sitcom shared her view on whether Ross’ defense for sleeping with another woman so soon after he and Rachel decided to take time apart was justified.

“I’m afraid now to bring it up,” a visibly concerned Kudrow said, before being egged on by Fallon to give her hot take.

Lisa Kudrow delivered her bombshell take during Monday night’s episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

“Get ready for some scandal, for some tea. What is your take? Were they on a break?” Fallon asked.

“Well, no. But it’s beyond that. It’s beyond break or not,” Kudrow said. “He was a bad boyfriend.”

Kudrow’s remarks prompted loud cheers from the audience. “Oh, I feel better,” she added after the positive response.

The “We were on a break!” line—frequently shouted by David Schwimmer’s Ross—is one of the most iconic bits of dialogue from Friends.

The saga stems from Season 3, Episode 15, “The One Where Ross and Rachel Take a Break.” During the episode, the couple has a huge argument, leading Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel to suggest they take a break from the relationship.

Ross then goes out and sleeps with Chloe, a woman who works at the copy center, whom Chandler and Joey had been trying to hook up with earlier in the episode, after meeting her at a bar.

"Friends" ran for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004. Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Ross then uses the line “we were on a break” in the next episode, “The One With the Morning After,” to tell Rachel that they had broken up when he slept with Chloe and therefore had not cheated on her.

Ross’ “we were on a break” defense then became a running gag throughout the show’s run, and is even referenced in the final episode when Ross and Rachel finally get back together.

Speaking to Fallon, Kudrow said the debate still haunted the cast during their reunion appearances five years ago.

“We were all so like, ‘They were on a break. Rachel, that hysterical shrew, not letting him sleep with someone and won’t get back with him,’” she recalled.

“She shouldn’t have gotten back with him because he was horrible,” Kudrow added.