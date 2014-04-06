Fringe Factor: Marriage Is for Couples Who Can Accidentally Get Pregnant

VA Clerks: Marriage Is for Couples Who Can Accidentally Get Pregnant

The two Virginia officials appealing a federal judge’s February ruling striking down the state’s same-sex marriage ban are really pulling out all the stops to prove that Virginia is only for straight lovers. In their opening briefs, Norfolk Circuit Court Clerk George E. Schaefer, III and Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk Michele B. McQuigg both argued that one of the reasons for marriage is to encourage couples to get hitched in the event of an unwanted pregnancy—a problem same-sex couples are spared the pleasure of experiencing. “Only opposite-sex couples have the ability to have an unintentional pregnancy, and the legislative body could legitimately want to steer that potential into a marital relationship,” Schaefer wrote. He also noted, somewhat dramatically, that “Without procreation, we would eventually disappear as a species.”

Gohmert: Gay Rights Advocates Are So Intolerant

It’s been a while since we paid attention to the ridiculousness that is Louie Gohmert. And though the Gohmert drought has probably been good for everyone, the Texas rep has made some cringeworthy comments that we just can’t ignore. Gohmert praised Mississippi’s enactment of a “right-to-discriminate” law as “a wonderful example of real freedom.” He also slammed gay-rights advocates as intolerant. “You’ve seen it firsthand, there is nobody more tolerant in this country than those who that are screaming for tolerance,” he told Family Research Council President Tony Perkins on his Washington Watch radio show on Thursday. “Christians are not tolerant but whoa, goodness these people that have their leftist agenda that are so intolerant, so thanks for having the courage to stand up.”

NY Gun Org Head Wants No Part of Anti-Gun-Control Rally

NRA board member and President of the New York Rifle & Pistol Association Thomas King decided to skip a planned protest of state gun-control laws in Albany on Tuesday, because he is uncomfortable with increasingly “contentious and threatening” tone of such gatherings. King, who leads one of the largest firearms organizations in the state, doesn’t think inflammatory rhetoric does anything to help the gun cause. “Let all these other groups go out and do what they want to do, because they don’t want to listen anyway,” he told the New York Daily News. “I just don’t want to be a party to anything that may happen.”

Boy Scouts Kick Out Openly Gay Scout Leader

Former Scoutmaster Geoff McGrath found out this week that the Boy Scouts of America is totally serious about its ban on openly gay scout leaders. The BSA discovered that McGrath was being profiled by NBC News about the fact that he is an openly gay scout leader and almost immediately sent him a letter notifying him that he is “no longer eligible for to be a registered leader.” The letter explains that “the BMA does not permit open or avowed homosexuals to serve as volunteer leaders. The BSA does not proactively inquire about the sexual orientation of its volunteer leaders, and the BSA respects everyone’s right to privacy. The BSA also respects everyone’s right to hold a different point of view. But if a volunteer makes an issue out of his or her sexual orientation—especially to the youth we serve—then that volunteer is no longer eligible for to be a registered leader.”