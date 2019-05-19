From Alabama to Washington: The Road Map to Roe’s Reversal

Now that Alabama has banned abortion, what happens next?

First, what doesn’t happen: abortion is banned in Alabama (or anywhere else). Because the Alabama law is flagrantly in conflict with Supreme Court precedent, it will immediately be put on hold by the first court to review it.

The law’s backers understand this. The explicit purpose of the law is to challenge that precedent, Roe v. Wade, now that there is probably a pro-life majority on the Supreme Court.