From Trump to Putin: The Sex Scandals That Mired World Leaders

Donald Trump sure looked lonely on Tuesday as he sat stone-faced and sleepy in a Manhattan courtroom for the second day of jury selection in his hush-money criminal trial. Gone were Trump’s usual milieu of MAGA-manic supporters, replaced by a dour Supreme Court judge and a single protester who showed up outside the courthouse to defend the former president.

The trial partly centers on claims that Trump paid a former porn actress to keep quiet about their alleged affair. According to prosecutors, the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels in October 2016 amounted to a conspiracy “to corrupt a presidential election” and involved “lying in New York business records to cover it up.” His former fixer, Michael Cohen, has previously said he made the payments on his boss’ behalf.

In addition to Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, Trump was also allegedly involved in a $150,000 payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who said she had an affair with him in 2006. The payment was made by tabloid giant American Media—an ally of Trump—which then killed the story.

But if it’s any consolation to Trump, he’s hardly the first world leader to allegedly indulge his extramarital inclinations. From Vladimir Putin to Silvio Berlusconi, studies have found that powerful men are particularly likely to cheat.

Although they differ in age, popularity, and politics—the following men are all allegedly card-carrying members of the high-profile-sex-scandal fraternity.

Vladimir Putin

For years, rumors have swirled about Putin’s relationship to former gymnast Alina Kabaeva, who was added to multiple sanctions lists following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Kabaeva, a two-time Olympic medalist, previously served in Russia’s State Duma. She and Putin are said to have multiple children (he also has two daughters with his ex-wife, Lyudmila Ocheretnaya).

Nicolas Sarkozy

The former French president began a relationship decades ago with his now ex-wife, Cécilia, allegedly when both were married to other people. They married in 1996, years before he became head of state. According to The Guardian, Cécilia described herself as Sarkozy’s “achilles heel,” though the couple divorced in 2007. While in office and married to former supermodel Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, Sarkozy also faced intrigue about an alleged affair with his minister of ecology, though he denied the accusations.

Silvio Berlusconi

The “bunga bunga” billionaire and long-time prime minister of Italy riveted the world with his series of scandals, including for a criminal inquiry into underage prostitution. He was initially found guilty and sentenced to seven years in prison, though the conviction was later overturned. He was separately found not guilty in a 2023 case over accusations that he bribed witnesses during the prostitution trial. Berlusconi, who was twice married, died last June.

Helmut Schmidt

Schmidt served as Germany’s chancellor from 1974 to 1982. Years after leaving office, he shocked the country by admitting that he was once unfaithful to his longtime wife, Loki. When she found out about the incident, which took place decades ago, she proposed separating so he and the other woman could be together. “There's no way I can leave you,” he recalled replying. “That's a completely absurd idea.”

József Szájer

The Hungarian politician served as a member of the European Parliament for 16 years until 2020, when he made the classic mistake of allegedly getting caught in a large gay orgy in defiance of COVID restrictions. He resigned shortly thereafter.

And of course, leaders in the United States haven’t been immune to scandal either. Multiple presidents, including John F. Kennedy and Franklin Delano Roosevelt, are said to have had affairs.