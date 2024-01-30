Frontier Airlines Passenger Flashes Flight in Wild Meltdown: Feds

A passenger aboard a Frontier Airlines flight is facing indecent exposure charges after she “pulled her pants and underwear down” as she squatted in the aisle, then cursed out her fellow fliers and threatened to kill at least one traveler, according to a federal complaint obtained by The Daily Beast.

“Notably, there were children nearby,” the complaint states.

Dulce Huertas had two cocktails during the 2.5-hour journey from Orlando to Philadelphia on November 20, 2023, and did not cause any major disturbances while en route, according to the complaint. But as the plane was preparing to land, the complaint says Huertas got up out of her seat and announced, “I have to pee.”

A flight attendant identified in the filing as “R.G.” told Huertas that she needed to stay seated, the complaint goes on.

“Huertas began yelling and cursing at R.G.,” it says, adding that Huertas then sat back down and remained calm. However, when the aircraft landed and was taxiiing to the gate, Huertas “began cursing at passengers around her,” according to the complaint. R.G. asked another flight attendant to have the captain request that security meet the plane at the terminal, it says.

“Once the plane arrived at the gate and the seatbelt sign was turned off—but before any external doors were opened to allow passengers to leave the aircraft—Huertas resumed her aggressive behavior and pushed passengers out of the way as she moved to the front of the plane,” the complaint continues. “Huertas approached the forward lavatory but Huertas was stopped by the flight attendants as they were disarming the main cabin door. Huertas then stated, ‘Sorry, everybody,’ and pulled her pants and underwear down as she squatted as if to urinate in the aisle.”

Huertas did not urinate, according to the complaint, but instead “stood up and pulled her underwear and pants back up.”

“Huertas then cursed at passengers,” and tried to push her way off the aircraft, the complaint states.

“Let me pass, let me pass,” Huertas allegedly demanded, attempting to squeeze by a flight attendant the complaint IDs as “S.K.,” while M.P. was in the process of disarming the main cabin door.

“At this time, M.P. was concerned that Huertas would open one of the external doors and activate an emergency slide,” the complaint says.

Huertas continued to try and deplane, using “her belly to bump S.K.” but failing to make any headway, according to the complaint.

“Huertas continued to yell, curse, and threaten to kill multiple passengers, including passenger J.H.,” it says.

In addition to one count of indecent exposure in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, Huertas is also charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants, and simple assault in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

Earlier this month, a Detroit man was arrested upon arrival at Orlando International Airport, an incident that began with his repeated requests of flight attendants to join “the mile-high club” with him, according to prosecutors. James Warren Finnister, who was flying for the first time, told The Daily Beast that he had downed a number of vodka shots prior to takeoff in an attempt to calm his nerves.

The Federal Aviation Administration has a “zero-tolerance policy” for in-flight misbehavior. The agency has received 129 unruly passenger reports so far in 2024, a pace which would mean a total of 1,548 for the year. The FAA received 2,075 reports of unruly passengers in 2023, 2,455 in 2022, and an all-time high of 5,973 in 2021.

Huertas does not yet have a lawyer listed in court records, and was unable to be reached for comment on Tuesday. A Frontier spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.