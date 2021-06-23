John McAfee Found Dead in Spanish Prison Cell

John McAfee died by suicide Wednesday afternoon in a Spanish prison cell just hours after the Spanish High Court authorized his extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges. McAfee was 75.

According to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, which cited a statement from Catalonia’s Departamento de Justicia confirming the fugitive software magnate’s death, attempts by jail staff to resuscitate McAfee were unsuccessful. Reuters confirmed the department’s statement.

McAfee was arrested in October 2020 at Barcelona’s El Prat Airport before he could board a connecting flight to Istanbul. ​​A U.S. indictment was then unsealed, charging McAfee with failing to pay taxes on millions of dollars he earned from, among other things, promoting cryptocurrencies, consulting work, and selling the rights to his life story.

At the time, McAfee was already on the run from Belizean authorities for allegedly murdering his neighbor.

McAfee claimed the tax charges were politically motivated and were filed in retaliation for his failed presidential run as a libertarian candidate in the 2020 presidential election. At the time of McAfee’s arrest, Spanish prosecutor Carlos Bautista brushed off the accusation, responding that America’s Libertarian Party is a non-issue in the political world.

The criminal charges followed civil charges brought against McAfee by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which accused him of earning more than $23 million by making misleading and false cryptocurrency recommendations.

