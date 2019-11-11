Why My Friend Stole This Lightweight Women’s Vest With an Awesome Hood

I recently tested the PrAna Permafrost Vest, an upscale product designed for cold-weather adventures or lounging around by the fire. But before I could wear it on a hike, my friend decided to “borrow” it for the day.

When I asked her why she stole it, she quickly shared her reason -- “This is the only hoodie with enough room for my awesome ponytail.”

The truth is, she has a point.

Not only is the hood super large and fun to wear, but the Permafrost vest is covered in an ultra-soft exterior that everyone is raving about. What’s the secret? It’s made from recycled polyester high pile boucle -- a looped yarn designed especially to keep you warm.

Vests are extremely cute and in style, but so is this fuzzy, furry material. I’ve seen people looking for this kind of warm, blanket-material constantly, and it’s not easy to find. Once I tried the Permafrost on, the outside made me feel like a llama, a lamb, or maybe an alpaca. No wonder why my friend wanted it so badly.

The zipper on the vest is fantastic, which is the dealbreaker for most clothing. I tried the zipper 20 times in a row to see if I could break it, and it worked like a charm every time. What’s unique about the Permafrost compared to other vests from Bloomingdale’s and Tommy Hilfiger is the zipper. It goes all the way to the top of the collar. The good news? I don’t need to wear a scarf to stay warm with the Permafrost.

When I wore the Permafrost walking on the trail with some friends, I noticed immediately how deep and warm the pockets are -- perfect for my phone. I forgot to bring gloves that day, but soon realized that I didn’t need them.

Several people complimented the color I wore, a light purple called Vapor. The Permafrost also comes in a really pretty white color called dream dust. The colors of this vest look perfect when paired with blue-jeans.

There is a band around the bottom of the Permafrost that also helps keep the heat in. I was protected from the wind. Again, think llama or alpaca. The elastic rib-hem was very stretchy and comfortable.

It’s really difficult to find a vest that fits well. In my experience, most vests are “boxy” and it’s hard to find the right cut. The Permafrost is the first vest I’ve tried that fits me perfectly.

I let my friend wear the vest for the day, but only once. Although it was so difficult to share, at least now I know what I’m buying her for Christmas.

