Georgia DA Accused of ‘Improper’ Relationship With Top Trump Prosecutor

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was accused Monday of having an “improper” romantic relationship with a top prosecutor involved in Donald Trump’s election interference case in Georgia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing a court motion.

The bombshell motion, filed on behalf of Michael Roman, a 2020 Trump campaign official charged alongside the former president, alleged that Willis financially benefited from her relationship with the special prosecutor Nathan Wade, a private attorney hired to prosecute Trump’s case.

The motion alleged that Willis and Wade took several lavish vacations together last year, during the same period Wade was paid $654,000 in legal fees—money authorized by Willis’ office.

The filing also claims Willis and Wade were engaged in a romantic relationship prior to the special prosecutor’s appointment, and ever since “have been engaged in an improper, clandestine personal relationship during the pendency of this case.”

The filing adds that the duo have been “profiting significantly from (Trump’s) prosecution at the expense of the taxpayers.”

Among the trips allegedly taken together by Willis and Wade were stays in Napa Valley and Florida, as well as a pair of Caribbean cruises.

Roman’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, wrote that the “motion is not filed lightly. Nor is it being filed without considerable forethought, research or investigation.”

Roman, one of the original 18 co-defendants charged alongside Trump in the 2020 election racketeering case, asked that Judge Scott McAfee bar Willis from continuing to prosecute his case.

The filing, which includes screenshots of Wade’s bank statements, alleges that the prosecutors are still actively in a relationship. The bombshell allegations are cited to “sources close to both the special prosecutor and the district attorney.”

Wade and Willis did not immediately address the allegations, which emerged publicly late Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story that will be updated.