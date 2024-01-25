Fani Willis Accuses Trump Lawyer Of Racial ‘Disrespect,’ Emails Show

Just days after a defense attorney for Donald Trump accused Fani Willis of having an “improper” relationship with a special prosecutor on the former president’s election interference case, the Fulton County DA slammed another lawyer on Trump’s team for not respecting Black women, according to emails obtained by Fox 5 Atlanta.

“In the legal community (and the world at large), some people will never be able to respect African Americans and/or women as their equal and counterpart,” Willis wrote in a January email to Steve Sadow, who is representing Donald Trump in the case. “That is a burden you do not experience. Further, some are so used to doing it they are not even aware they are doing it while others are intentional in their continued disrespect.”

The response came after Sadow sent a request about a document ahead of a Jan. 8 motions hearing. The request also copied the lawyers for the other defendants in the case about the 2020 Georgia election. “PLEASE respond to my emails below,” Sadow reportedly wrote in a Dec. 27 email.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that on Jan. 10, Fulton County Executive District Attorney Daysha Young responded to Sadow in a scathing email, critiquing his tone and stating that she and Willis “are both aware, especially as an African American woman, some find it difficult to treat us respectfully.”

“No defense counsel has treated you or your prosecutors in a disrespectful or condescending manner … the relationship among counsel in our case has nothing to do with race or gender, nor should it,” Sadow responded via email.

Sadow declined a request for a comment on the emails. On Thursday, his team also filed to join a motion by Trump’s co-defendant and former aide, Mike Roman, to disqualify Willis and dismiss the indictment.

“The motion filed today on behalf of President Trump seeks to hold District Attorney Willis legally accountable both for her misconduct alleged in a motion filed by Mr. Roman as well as her extrajudicial public statements falsely and intentionally injecting race into this case,” Sadow told The Daily Beast.

Roman’s bombshell motion accused Willing of carrying a romantic relationship with Wade, whom she hired to be part of the team to investigate whether Trump and his allies. Wade’s estranged wife, Jocelyn, also filed a subpoena for Willis to testify in the couple’s ongoing contentious divorce proceedings.

Willis responded with a harsh motion that accused Jocelyn Wade of trying to damage her reputation and the Trump case. Her motion prompted Jocelyn Wade to file a court document that contained Nathan Wade’s credit card statements that revealed he bought several flights for himself and Willis between 2022 and 2023.

It is not immediately clear if Willis will testify, as the judge in the case stayed the request until he heard from Nathan Wade.

The judge in the Georgia racketeering case has also set a Feb. 15 hearing date to review the misconduct allegations that Willis and Wade have not formally responded to.