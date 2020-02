Funniest Homemade Record Album Covers (PHOTOS)

DIY

In ‘Enjoy the Experience: Homemade Records 1958-1992,’ you will meet hundreds of amateurs and unknowns who for decades produced their own records long before YouTube made it easy. Some selections look a little warped, some are groovier than you might have expected, but every one has someone’s heart in it, and none of them are boring.