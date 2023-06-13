Usher in the New Season With These Sizzling Summer Home Deals

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

While summer unofficially started a couple of weeks ago after Memorial Day Weekend, the season’s official start isn’t actually until June 21. Fortunately, if you missed out on Memorial Day Weekend sales during the last week of May, it’s not too late to score stellar discounts on home decor, patio furniture, and other summer-friendly home upgrades.

Some of our favorite home decor, furniture, and mattress brands, including Wayfair, Ashley Furniture, Urban Outfitters, and more, are still offering huge savings right now across tons of different categories. Scroll through below to check out the best home and furniture coupon codes and deals to shop this week.

Ashley Furniture: Up to $700 off in the Sizzling Summer Savings Sale.

Wayfair: Take up to 50 percent off at Wayfair in the Big Furniture Sale.

Urban Outfitters: Save up to 30 percent on home decor in the Summer Sale.

Mattress Firm: Up to $700 off mattresses on sale, plus a free adjustable base with the code ELEVATE.

