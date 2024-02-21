Petito, Laundrie Families to Avoid Civil Trial After Agreement Reached

The families of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie emerged from a mediation conference in Venice, Florida on Wednesday with a confidential resolution that will see them avoid the drawn-out process of a civil trial later this year, according to their attorneys.

The Petito family said that they’d reached the agreement with Laundrie’s parents and lawyer Steven Bertolino after “a long day of mediation,” according to a statement shared with local station WFLA by lawyer Pat Reilly.

The agreement, they continued, was “reluctantly agreed” upon in order to “avoid further legal expenses and prolonged personal conflict.

“Our hope is to close this chapter of our lives to allow us to move on and continue to honor the legacy of our beautiful daughter, Gabby,” the Petitos said.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Reilly to confirm the resolution.

In his own statement, Bertolino confirmed that the Petito’s civil lawsuit had been resolved. “The terms of the resolution are confidential, and we look forward to putting this matter behind us,” he told WFLA.

Had mediation been unsuccessful, the case would have gone to trial in May.

A separate wrongful death lawsuit filed by the Petitos against Brian Laundrie’s estate was similarly wrapped up without the need for a trial when a Florida judge ruled in favor of the plaintiffs in November 2022. The judge awarded the Petitos $3 million, a symbolic sum that Laundrie’s estate was not going to be able to cough up, as Reilly put it at the time.

“Brian did not have $3 million,” he told FOX 13. “It’s an arbitrary number.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.