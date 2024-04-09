Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you love Bravo’s Summer House as much as we do, you already know exactly how chic castmate (and fashion director of Blanc Magazine) Gabby Prescod is.

We chatted with her about her filming must-haves and the essentials she relies on to survive wild weekends in the Hamptons with the Summer House crew.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Darker Skin Tones Enzyme Cleanser “I use this sometimes when I need an exfoliant.” Buy At SpaceNK $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Sephora $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan “I always need a hand-held fan and portable cell phone charger.” Buy At Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Olivia von Halle Bella Silk-Satin Pajama Set “I am obsessed with pajamas, and especially because I had my own bed and room this season, I needed to feel like this is my [luxurious] space, and nothing does that for me like Pajamas.” Buy At NET-A-PORTER $ 395 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dieux Air Angel Collagen & Peptide Hydrating Gel Cream “My friend created this line, and I use Air Angel during the day during the summer because I have really oily skin, and I don’t need to be any shinier than necessary.” Buy At Sephora $ 44 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Slip Silk Pillowcase “I always use a silk pillowcase. This hair does not do well in Hamptons heat.” Buy At Amazon $ 75 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Nordstrom $ 89 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Clarins UV Plus Anti-Pollution Antioxidant Face Sunscreen “[I use] loads and loads of sunscreen—I can’t emphasize that more. I can not leave the house without sunscreen on. I use Clarins on my face or Dr. Barbara Sturm if I [I don’t have] my Clarina.” Buy At Ulta $ 46 Free Shipping | Free Returns

