Garbology: Our Dirty Love Affair with Trash (Photos)

0Garbology: Our Dirty Love Affair with Trash (Photos)JunkedIn ‘Garbology,’ Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Edward Humes looks at the consequences of discarding 102 tons of junk over a lifetime.Edward HumesUpdated Jul. 13, 2017 3:21PM ET / Published May. 01, 2012 11:56AM ET China Photos / Getty Images LandfillingAmanda McCoy, Biloxi Sun Herald / MCT / Getty Images HoardingTLC RecyclingToby Talbot / AP Photos PlasticsFarouk Batiche, AFP / Getty Images Waste-FreeDavid McNew / Getty Images SolutionsDaniel Acker, Bloomberg News / Getty Images ShipyardChristopher Furlong / Getty Images SpittelauAndreas Rentz / Getty Images Garbology