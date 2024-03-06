Garrison Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ Dies of Apparent Suicide

Garrison Brown, the 25-year-old son of Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown, was found dead of an apparent suicide in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Tuesday.

Brown’s parents posted an identical statement about “our beautiful boy” on social media:

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Garrison was a fixture on the long-running TLC reality show about the family’s polygamous lifestyle. He and his brother, Gabriel, had a falling-out with their father as his marriage to Janelle fell apart last year.

In an October 2023 episode, Janelle said she was worried about both sons’ mental health.

“Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything, and Garrison just seems angry or sadder, like he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be,” she said.

Garrison, Gabriel, and their sister Gwendlyn moved in together last year. According to People, police said Gabriel discovered Garrison’s body.

“At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating,” Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department told the outlet.

Garrison enlisted in the Nevada Army National Guard in 2015 at the age of 17. He also reportedly attended the College of Southern Nevada. In 2019, he opened an online Hawaiian shirts business called Bob’s Floral, but it was shuttered by the pandemic.

His last Instagram post was six days: a photo of himself smiling while holding a cat. “Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons,” he wrote. “She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice. #crazycatlady”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741