‘Gaunt’-Looking King Charles, Stricken by Cancer, Shares His Sadness

King Charles avoided referring directly to his or Kate Middleton’s recent health travails in a special Easter message broadcast Thursday, but praised those who “extend the hand of friendship” in times of need and overtly extolled “Christian” virtues.

The pre-recorded audio message was played at the traditional Maundy Thursday service at which the monarch hands or symbolic alms called “Maundy money” to individuals who have performed “outstanding Christian service.”

The king did not attend in person this year as he is under doctor’s orders to avoid crowds while being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer. The queen stood in for him.

A photograph taken when he recorded the audio message was released on Wednesday evening. The London Times observed that he looked “more gaunt” in the photo than he had done in a photo taken at the same desk in 2022.

The photograph attracted some concerned comments online.

In his address, Charles, in his role as head of the Church of England, said Jesus set an “example of how we should serve and care for each other,” and said people “need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need.”

Although the king did not refer to the family’s health problems, his words are likely to be seen through the filter of his and Princess Kate’s cancer diagnoses which have rocked the royal establishment.

He said it was a cause of “great sadness” to him that he was unable to attend.

‘The Maundy service has a very special place in my heart,” he said saying, “It has its origin in the life of our Lord, who knelt before his disciples, and to their great surprise, washed their trouble-weary feet.”

The monarch said Jesus set “an example of how we should serve and care for each other” and how as a nation “we need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need,” and reiterated the pledge he made at his Coronation “not to be served, but to serve.”

“That I have always tried to do and continue to do with my whole heart,” he said.

Charles’ audio message was previously described to The Daily Beast by one royal insider as a “clear statement” that he is not relinquishing control despite his illness.

The source said: “Charles is making a clear statement that he is still in charge by recording a message for Maundy Thursday and appearing on Easter Sunday. He has been very clear that he is still active behind the scenes.”

Earlier this week, Charles’ nephew, Peter Philips, told an Australian news channel that his uncle was “frustrated” by the restrictions on his activities that his treatment for cancer inevitably involved.

Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, told Sky News Australia in an interview: “He’s frustrated that he can’t get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do…He is always pushing his staff and everybody—his doctors and nurses—to be able to say, ‘Actually can I do this, can I do that?’”

Charles will make his first public appearance since his diagnosis when he attends church on Easter Sunday, although one official source told The Daily Beast, it will be “a smaller scale royal turnout,” with neither Kate nor William making an appearance. They are spending the Easter holidays focused on their three children. William will resume limited royal engagements after the Easter school holidays conclude.