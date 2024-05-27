‘General Hospital’ Star Dies in Suspected Robbery Gone Wrong: Reports

Actor Johnny Wactor was shot and killed during an alleged theft attempt on Saturday in downtown Los Angeles, according to family members. He was 37.

Wactor appeared in 164 episodes of the ABC Daytime soap opera General Hospital between 2020 and 2022, as Brandon Corbin. Wactor also appeared in many other shows, including Army Wives, Westworld, Criminal Minds, and NCIS.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department at around 3:35 a.m on Saturday morning, the victim, who police did not identify but described as a white male 30 to 35 years old, encountered three men who were attempting to steal the catalytic converter on his car. “One of them produced a gun and fired at the victim. The victim was struck by gunfire,” a LAPD spokesperson told the Daily Beast. The victim was then transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The three suspects escaped in a vehicle, and are still at large, according to police.

Wactor was identified by family members. Wactor’s death was first confirmed to TMZ by Wactor’s mother Scarlett, and later confirmed to KTLA by his younger brother, Grant.

Wactor’s talent David Shaul confirmed the actor’s death in a statement to Variety on Sunday.

“Johnny Wactor was spectactular human being. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be,” said Shaul.

“Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever,” he wrote.

Fellow General Hospital star Jon Lindstrom, posted about Wactor’s death on X. “When the tears slow down, I am literally sick to my stomach at this news,” Lindstrom wrote. “Johnny was one of those rare young men in this business who was kind, unassuming, humble, and always thought about other people. A talented young guy who just wanted to share that talent with the world. I wish I had enough love to fill the hole that his loved ones must feel right now, but I know that’s impossible. Johnny will be missed on this plane.”

Longtime General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn also posted, writing that Wactor’s sudden death was “tragic, enraging & heartbreaking.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to ABC for comment.