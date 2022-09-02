Geologie Is The Skincare Brand That Changed My Routine Forever

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Skincare is a complicated topic. After finally coming around on the idea that I might need a better routine than a splash of water and whatever soap was nearest to my face, I began trying out tons of different routines and regimens consisting of cleansers, moisturizers, sunscreens and oils. Committing to a skincare routine has genuinely helped improve my skin rather radically over the course of just a few months of dedication. However, after trying out Geologie, I’m ready to take the next step in my skincare journey.

Geologie is a skincare brand with a number of different products formulated to handle what your skin personally needs. Designed specifically to prompt more men (like myself) to take their skincare routine more seriously, the company offers a number of options for everyday use that have already made a major difference for me. While the complete Anti Aging Routine and 5-Piece Skincare Gift Set are the absolute best for starting fresh, within the routines, I have found my own personal favorites.

The biggest difference to my current routine was adding a morning and a night cream. Prior to this, I generally used a moisturizer and everyday cleanser without focusing on smaller problem areas like dark circles or skin damage. With Geologie, I have integrated the Tone Control Morning Cream and Nourishing Night Cream into the mix to help address these concerns.

To start, the Tone Control Morning Cream is basically the best way to wake up your skin I have tried so far. Formulated with Azelaic acid, this morning cream reduces redness and smoothes your skin. Furthermore, the cream has 15 SPF to actually help protect the skin against any further damage caused by the sun throughout the day. As insane as this sounds, this is the first time I have used any face sunscreen every day to help protect my skin and I can already see the difference.

As for the Nourishing Night Cream, the .2% Retinol formula targets acne, shine and signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles. By doing so before I sleep, the cream has a significantly better chance of slowly working overnight without me constantly touching and fussing with my face. It also contains hyaluronic acid to moisturize your skin without leaving behind a greasy residue.

The most important step is the Everyday Face Wash. Designed to cleanse the skin of dirt and oil buildup, I honestly can say this is the cleanser I have been looking for all my life. Without a heavy fragrance or ton of chemicals, it is the perfect start and close to each day for me that really does improve the clarity of my skin as well as its overall cleanliness.

Geologie has a number of other products that I use and love including the Anti-aging Eye Cream, Essential Sunscreen and Essential Moisturizer, however, the products that changed my daily skincare routine for the better are the Everyday Face Wash, Nourishing Night Cream and Tone Control Morning Cream. They are quick and easy steps that I don’t feel like I have to spend tons of time or energy on using that still make a major difference in the health and clarity of my skin. If you want to integrate a skincare routine that does the job without losing an hour of time each day, you absolutely need to check out Geologie.

