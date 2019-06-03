George Nader, a Lebanese-American emissary to the United Arab Emirates who cooperated with the Mueller investigation of the Trump campaign, was arrested Monday for allegedly possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Nader was charged in January 2018 after he arrived at Washington-Dulles International Airport from Dubai with a in possession of a cellphone “containing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” the Justice Department said.

The charges were unsealed Monday when Nader was arrested at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. Nader, 60, previously pleaded guilty to the same charge in 1991.

Nader was first served with search warrants and a grand jury subpoena after landing at Dulles in 2018, the New York Times previously reported, where the FBI seized his electronics and questioned him for hours.

Nader began cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office soon after he was stopped in 2018.

Of particular interest to federal investigators has been Nader’s attendance of Trump campaign meetings with foreign officials during the presidential transition effort.

He was involved in several high-profile meetings later mentioned in the Mueller Report. One such meeting took place in the Seychelles in January 2017 where he helped set up a meeting between Blackwater founder Erik Prince and Kirill Dmitriev, the head of one of Russia’s sovereign wealth funds.