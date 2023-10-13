George Santos Absolutely Flips Out in Bizarre Israel Confrontation

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) had a complete meltdown on Friday afternoon during a tense interaction on Capitol Hill that ended with a man in police custody—and somehow involved a baby.

According to a clip shared by NBC News’ Sahil Kapur, Santos called the man, identified by cops as Shabd Khalsa, “human scum” for asking him questions critical of Israel’s bombings in Gaza.

Santos also claimed the man had aggressively confronted him earlier as he held a two-month-old baby in his arms. (It was unclear whose baby Santos was holding and why.)

“You came into my personal space yelling at me,” Santos fumed. “What are you doing about terrorists destroying Israel?” He then sped down a hallway in the Capitol’s Longworth Building, screaming statements condemning Hamas.

Capitol Police said in a statement to The Daily Beast that 36 year-old Khalsa was arrested and charged him with simple assault “after an officer witnessed him have physical contact with a Congressional Staffer in the Longworth Building.” The staffer was not identified.

A profile on X under the name Shabd Singh, the same name Khalsa gave to reporters, says that he is a former campaign organizer for Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT).

He told The Hill that he was Jewish-American and that Santos, who was previously busted falsely claiming to be Jewish, “began yelling at me, essentially framing what I am saying as some sort of antisemitic trope.”

He added, “You cannot weaponize Jewish pain… to continue the mass murder of civilians.”