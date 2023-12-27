George Santos Furiously Demands Eric Adams’ Resignation Over Christmas Car Break-In

Indicted former congressman George Santos (R-NY) demanded that New York City Mayor Eric Adams resign after Santos claimed his car had been broken into on the day after Christmas.

In a foul-mouthed tirade shared on X late Tuesday, serial liar and alleged fraudster Santos held Adams personally responsible for the incident. “You need to resign in disgrace you fucking asshole,” the disgraced ex-lawmaker captioned the clip. “I’m so done playing nice!”

In the footage, Santos says: “Do you want to know what I got for Christmas? Oh Mayor Adams, you are so good at running this city. The Christmas gift I got is—it’s a first for me. I’ve never thought I’d experience this in my life, but I guess we’re back to New York City in the ‘70s.”

Santos then shows a white SUV which appears to have at least one of its windows smashed. “Freshly broken car glass,” Santos says. “Yeah. Look at that Mayor Adams. This is the city you’re running. You were a cop, right? You piece of shit. Is that what you do? Is that how you’re keeping the city safe, you fucking animal?”

Grumbling that the vehicle is a “brand new car,” Santos advised viewers against moving to the Big Apple. “This city only cares to fuck over Americans and take our taxpayer dollars and shove it in the asses of these migrants while the city is dangerous,” he said. Santos continued to complain the place he’d parked his car “isn’t that kind of neighborhood—I’m not in the ghetto, I’m not in the hood.”

“What are you doing Mayor Adams?” he went on. “You should fucking resign you piece of shit. You were a cop—you should know better. You should know how to run the city but no, you’re a fucking inept asshole.”

The sweary rant is just the latest that Santos has shared online in the wake of his history-making expulsion from Congress earlier this month. The Republican, who is currently facing a slew of federal charges relating to fraud and other alleged wrongdoing, has spent recent weeks publicly attacking former colleagues and monetizing his notoriety by selling personalized videos on Cameo.