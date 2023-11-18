Army Base Says Deaths of Soldier, Husband, Two Kids Are ‘Domestic in Nature’

An Army base in Georgia has identified a soldier and her family who were found dead in their home earlier this week.

On a Facebook announcement Friday, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield identified Staff Sgt. Meiziaha T. Cooper, her husband Desmond Cooper, and their two children—aged 4 and 9 years old—as the bodies discovered inside a Fort Stewart home on Nov. 15. The post added early findings of an investigation pointed to the deaths being “domestic in nature.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Staff Sgt. Cooper’s family, friends and teammates during this very difficult and tragic time,” 3rd Infantry Division Deputy Commander of Operations Col. Jeremy S. Wilson said, according to Fort Stewart-Hunter’s announcement. “Our community has been shaken by this unspeakable tragedy and out of respect to the family, we ask for privacy to grieve this loss.”

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield said the investigation is ongoing.

An outpouring of support flooded the post’s comments and across social media in remembrance, especially, of Meiziaha and her impact on other members in the military.

“Meiziaha Cooper. You taught me that it’s okay to be the bigger person, apologize & move on,” Chasity Williams wrote. “You went above and beyond In anything you did. My God. RIP to you and your sweet babies.”

“You showed up for us when you didn’t have to, you made sure you helped us with any goals and accomplishments that we wanted to pursue in the military, you were there for us when it came to our personal problems… you were a mentor, a mom but a FRIEND to us inexperienced soldiers,” Michaela Greene posted on Facebook. “When we come back from this deployment we had so much that we wanted to share with you as you waited for us to come back .. they have your soldiers out here tired but we couldn’t wait to laugh with you about it. You’ve made a HUGE impact on us as a whole[.] you showed and inspired us to be better!!”

“We love you [Army Staff Sergeant] Meiziaha Cooper,” Jalisa Nicole wrote. “One of the best [non-commissioned officers] I came across. rest in peace.”

“Every one just leaned on you, even the soldiers who weren’t assigned to you,” posted Shan Collier. “But that didn’t matter because you always offered love and care with open arms to everyone regardless. You literally changed me for the best.”

Meiziah had joined the Army in 2012.

The Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield declined to provide any comment to The Daily Beast during the pending investigation.