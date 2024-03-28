Georgia GOP Official Who Whined About Stolen Election Voted Illegally Nine Times

A judge ruled on Wednesday that the first vice chairman of Georgia’s Republican Party, who’d made public claims about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, voted illegally nine times.

Brian K. Pritchard, who hosts a conservative talk show, was accused of illegally voting in Georgia while on probation after pleading guilty to felony check forgery in Pennsylvania in 1996.

Pritchard claimed that he believed his probation had already ended when he registered to vote in Georgia, but Senior District Attorney General Russell Willard argued that was not true.

“When he came to Georgia, he was aware that he was registering to vote illegally. He knew when he went in all nine times and signed that voter certificate, he was voting illegally,” he said last February.

Administrative Law Judge Lisa Boggs agreed, and issued Pritchard a $5,000 fine, and ordered that he receive a public reprimand from the State Election Board.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who Pritchard had previously ripped into during his online show, called for his immediate resignation.

In 2022, Pritchard—who has frequently attacked the media and claimed the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump—insisted he had done nothing wrong on his website.

“Yes, for those who think a person charged with a felony can’t vote, wrong. First, in the state of Pennsylvania the only time you lose your voting rights is if you are incarcerated,” Pritchard wrote. “Considering I have never spent a night in jail in my entire life …(can everyone say that) I never lost my voting rights in PA. Once your sentence has expired you can vote in the state of Georgia. Yes it’s true!”