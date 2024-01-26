Georgia GOP State Rep. Introduces Resolution to Impeach DA Fani Willis

Amid mounting questions over Fani Willis’ relationship with a special prosecutor in the Donald Trump election interference case, a Georgia representative on Friday introduced a resolution to impeach the Fulton County District Attorney.

Rep. Charlice Byrd filed resolution H.R 872 to vote for impeachment against Willis, who is currently leading the investigation into whether Trump and his allies interfered with the Georgia 2020 election. The Republican lawmaker alleges that Willis should be removed from office after using her position as district attorney for her political gain and her possible conflict of interest by hiring “potential paramour” Nathan Wade.

“Fani Willis has a laundry list of potential conflicts that make her unworthy and unfit to be the District Attorney in Fulton County,” Byrd said in a press release about the resolution. “Someone elected to that office is expected to uphold the law and not weaponize their office for political gain.”

On Friday, Georgia Senate Republicans also passed legislation to establish a panel to investigate allegations that Willis misused public money and had any conflict of interest in hiring Wade. Details on the panel, which would have the power to issue subpoenas, have not yet been revealed but could be formed as early as next week.

The call for impeachment and the panel is the latest escalation in the scandal that unfolded earlier this month after Trump aide Mike Roman’s attorney accused Willis of having an “improper” relationship with Wade. The bombshell allegation came as a lawyer for Wade’s estranged wife, Joycelyn, attempted to subpoena Willis in the couple’s years-long contentious divorce.

Willis has since hit back on the request for her to testify in the divorce case, accusing Joycelyn of trying to damage her reputation and the Trump case. In response, Joycelyn’s attorney released Wade’s credit card statement in a response motion, which revealed he bought multiple airline flights for Willis and himself between 2022 and 2023.

“It is becoming more and more clear that this was prosecution for personal profit,” Republican state Sen. Brandon Beach said Friday about the investigative panel, according to the AJC. “It’s my hope that this investigative committee will use its subpoena power and subpoena witnesses and records to explore if state funds were spent on these lavish trips and fine dining [restaurants]. Did security details travel on these trips and who paid for their expenses? Did Ms. Willis break any ethics law by not disclosing any gifts she received?”

The judge presiding over the Georgia racketeering case against Trump set a Feb.15 hearing date to review the misconduct claims. Willis and Wade have yet to publicly respond to the allegations.

Byrd said Friday that her calls for impeachment are not limited to the romantic allegations against Willis, whom she described as having “Trump Derangement Syndrome” over her decision to indict Trump and his allies for using their First Amendment right to question the 2020 election results. She alleged that Willis violated state law by unlawfully owing money to the Georgia Elections Commission before taking office in January 2021.

“The time to act is not and I encourage my colleagues in the General Assembly to join me and impeach Fani Willis,” she added in a statement.