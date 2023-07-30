Georgia Mom Arrested in Bahamas for Plot to Kill Auburn Football Player Husband
MURDER FOR HIRE
Lindsay Shiver, 36, was arrested by police in the Bahamas for a dramatic plot to murder her estranged husband and former Auburn University football player Robert Shiver, Bahamas Court News reported Friday. Two men, one of whom was in a romantic relationship with Lindsay, were also arrested. Bahamian police reportedly stumbled into the scheme while investigating a different case, finding WhatsApp messages from Lindsay that revealed she had allegedly paid a hitman to murder Robert. According to the Thomasville Times-Enterprise, Lindsay had met her alleged lover in the Bahamas near the house that she owned with Robert. When Robert, a former Auburn Tigers snapper, found out, he filed for divorce. Lindsay and her two alleged assailants appeared in court on Friday, but weren’t required to enter a plea, according to WTVY.