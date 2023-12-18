Georgia Poll Workers Hit Rudy Giuliani With ANOTHER Defamation Lawsuit

Just days after losing a massive $148 million settlement to two election workers who sued him for defamation, Rudy Giuliani was hit with yet another lawsuit by the pair—who say Giuliani defamed them throughout his trial last week, where he went on false tirades against them outside the courthouse.

Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, filed the lawsuit seeking an order from a federal judge that would permanently bar Giuliani from saying they counted illegal votes for Joe Biden in 2020—a lie that Giuliani continues to repeat, despite the conspiracy being proven as a farce.

The women specifically took issue with Giuliani telling reporters outside a Washington D.C. courthouse on Friday that his long-debunked allegations against the women “were supportable and are supportable today,” adding that he doesn’t “regret a damn thing.”

Giuliani also blabbered to Newsmax last week that he still had unreleased video proof that backed his claims up, the filing said.

An attorney for Freeman and Moss claimed that they’d asked for Giuliani to stop lying about the women, but he “refused.”

If their new lawsuit is successful, it would lead to a permanent injunction being placed on Giuliani that would prohibit him “from making or publishing, or causing to be made or published, further statements repeating any and all false claims” about the women, or else he may face new charges.

The lawsuit does not ask for any additional monetary damages. It alleges Giuliani conducted defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress—the same claims the poll workers already successfully sued Giuliani for.

The lawsuit says Moss and Freeman want to stop all comments that claim they “engaged in election fraud, illegal activity or misconduct of any kind.”

“Giuliani’s statements, coupled with his refusal to agree to refrain from continuing to make such statements, make clear that he intends to persist in his campaign of targeted defamation and harassment,” read the lawsuit. “It must stop.”

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, who found Giuliani liable of defamation in August, warned during the former New York City mayor’s damages trial that he could face a new defamation lawsuit if he continued to run his mouth outside court.