Georgina Chapman Launches $599 Champagne as Ex Harvey Weinstein Stands Trial

As her ex-husband Harvey Weinstein faces five sex-crimes charges in Manhattan Supreme Court, fashion designer Georgina Chapman has released a $599 bottle of champagne.

The Marchesa head teamed up with Beau Joie to create a “bespoke, hand-beaded bottle adorned with over 10,000 beads and jewels,” according to the company’s website.

“We took an in-depth journey through our archive, with a focus on our most iconic pieces,” Chapman said of the creative process in a press release. “We were looking for elements that combine the two worlds of of MARCHESA and BEAU JOIE, with the objective of creating something uniquely beautiful. We are thrilled to have this opportunity to collaborate with such an incredible brand!”

Brandis Deitelbaum, founder of Beau Joie, added: “Recently over a glass of BEAU, Georgina and I were asking each other why there isn’t a champagne brand that’s an extension of a fashion house, something for everyday occasions or served at special events. It’s such a natural fit, fashion and champagne, yet nobody else has done this. . .From the beginning, the goal with this partnership was to design a line that truly combines the best of what both of our brands capture—love, enchantment, romance, chivalry, whimsicalness, and empowerment.”

Meanwhile, Weinstein is standing trial for allegedly performing an unwanted sex act on a former production assistant in 2006 and raping another woman in 2013. Throughout the six-week trial, six women are expected to testify, detailing the once-powerful producer’s alleged sexual misconduct.

A Daily Beast investigation from 2018 revealed a series of financial ties between the disgraced film producer and his former wife’s label. The couple, who have two children together, divorced in 2017, after reports in The New York Times and The New Yorker detailed claims of Weinstein’s decades-long harassment and abuse of women.

Prospective champagne buyers, hurry—“only 1,000 signed and numbered bottles will ever be produced.”