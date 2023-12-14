Gerard Depardieu Accuser Dies in Plunge From Paris Bridge

A French actor who was among the first to accuse film star Gerard Depardieu of sexual assault has died at the age of 60 of apparent suicide.

Emmanuelle Debever jumped from a Paris bridge into the Seine just days before an explosive documentary aired about sexual misconduct allegations against Depardieu, authorities in Paris said Thursday.

Debever had left behind a “worrying note” before she was reported missing by her partner, only to be found injured after the fall and rushed to a hospital, where she later passed away.

The Paris prosecutor’s officer has opened an investigation into Debever’s death in light of her allegations against the movie star, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women.

“This probe will gather and verify the cues mentioned by the media and search the circumstances that may have led to this death,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement, according to Variety.

Debever spoke out against Depardieu on Facebook in 2019, alleging that he’d sexually assaulted her while the two filmed Andrzej Wajda’s 1982 period drama Danton. Debever, who was 19 at the time that film was shot, wrote that Depardieu had “allowed himself to do many things during this shoot,” including “sliding his fat paw under my skirt to feel me better.”

She also reportedly opened up about her experience in the recent documentary aired on France 2. Depardieu, 74, has denied wrongdoing and published an open letter earlier this year declaring, “I want to tell you the truth. I have never, ever abused a woman.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.