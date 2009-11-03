0

German Chancellor Addresses Congress

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addressed Congress on Tuesday, making her the first German chancellor to do so in 50 years. She preached cultural tolerance for all but Iran, calling its president's denial of the Holocaust and threatening Israel's right to exist "unacceptable." C-SPAN

