German Man Got 217 COVID Shots for Some Reason

A 62-year-old German man made himself a human guinea pig during the coronavirus pandemic and got 217 shots of the vaccine in less than three years.

The “hypervaccinated” man did not suffer any “adverse events” to his health despite going on the vaccination spree from June 2021 to November 2023, a correspondence published by The Lancet notes.

Saying that he “deliberately and for private reasons” embarked on the mission to get an average of one shot every four days, the paper adds that the excess vaccinations also did not result in either a “strong positive or negative effect on the intrinsic quality of adaptive immune responses.”

There was no evidence the man had ever been infected with COVID-19, though experts said there is also nothing to suggest that was a result of his extreme number of shots.

His frequent visits to vaccination centers ultimately led a public prosecutor to investigate him for fraud, but he was never charged.