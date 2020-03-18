Germany's Other Neglected Plague is Far-Right Terrorism

BERLIN—Apocalyptic scenarios like those painted for the coronavirus pandemic are exactly what your average neo-Nazi ordered. The far-right’s theory goes that, as the existing democratic system is brought into disarray, a new anti-globalist world order will arise to be run by the far-right. Borders will be drawn all over the place, nationalism will be whipped up, and racial purity assured.

“Right wing radicals want to accelerate and exploit societal crises,” Matthias Quent, director of the Institute for Democracy and Civil Society in the German state of Thuringia, wrote in Die Zeit this week. Extremists already are trying to blame the current pandemic on a variety of scapegoats, he noted. During the Middle Ages, the Black Death was often blamed on Jews and many Jewish communities were wiped out as a result. In Germany, the racism recently focused on Asians thought to have brought “the Wuhan virus” from China. But the hate-monger’s spotlight can always find someone whose language, faith, or skin color is a problem

In Europe today, Quent wrote, right-wing extremists refer to the coronavirus as an “accelerant” that can help undermine local democracy and bring about the kind of system they’d prefer, if a looming economic recession drives dissatisfied voters toward populist, right-wing politicians.