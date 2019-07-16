Amazon Ran Out of Instant Pots Yesterday but They’re Back — and At The Lowest Price Ever

Amazon ran out of Instant Pots yesterday because of course it did. But that’s okay — we’ve got a fresh batch now and each of these is also on a deep Prime Day sale (until they inevitably run out, anyway). The DUO60 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker—which holds a 4.6-star average rating from more than 30,000 reviewers—can feed up to six people and includes all the Instant Pot functions you need, from pressure cooking to slow cooking, steaming, and sauteing. And when it’s 50% off on Amazon, it’s probably smart to consider buying before it’s sold out again. | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.