I Stayed in A Getaway Cabin for a Weekend and Loved Every Minute

I’ve been thinking about all the annoying inconveniences I’ve experienced on vacation and I’ve found one common denominator: the hotel. Things like getting stuck in a room next to an elevator, or in a smoking room instead of a non are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to issues with hotel stays. And so, all I can say is, when Getaway approached me about testing out one of their cabins for a weekend, I was ready for anything.

If you don’t know, Getaway is a cabin rental company, with outposts just outside of eleven major cities. Each one is placed in nature, and evokes a bucolic, rustic charm. The cabins themselves are small (think Tiny House size), but have giant picture windows, a full bed, a kitchenette, AC and heat, a bathroom, a shower (!), and an outside area with a picnic table, Adirondack chairs, and a fire pit.

While I was expecting to need to prepare everything, I instead found myself focusing on enjoying the trip, including the lead up to it. Getaway not only stocks the kitchens with cookware, silverware, and more, but they also offer a mini-store of sorts. From it, you can purchase firewood, soup, or anything you might forget and don’t worry, it’s actually reasonably priced. (For example, the firewood was $6.50 and I spent time going around town trying to find firewood for cheaper, and could not). They gifted one bag of s’mores to us, but we came prepared on that front. They also sent us a list of recommendations as a concierge might, that were actually good. From breweries to hikes, they planned an excellent vacation for us that went off without a hitch.

The whole experience was and is expertly curated. It’s not camping, but I felt like I got an even better experience in nature this way, lying in bed, staring at the quivering trees out of the giant glass window, as they teetered upwards and dotted the star-speckled sky. Needless to say, I’ve already booked a cabin for another weekend soon, and I suggest you do the same.

