Gibbs: Brown Win is not GOP Endorsement
In an interview with Fox News Sunday (gasp! An Obama official on Fox?), White House press secretary Robert Gibbs argued that Massachusetts actually voted for Senator-elect Brown—who campaigned against President Obama's agenda—because they support Obama. Huh?
