If I Were Buying Jennifer Aniston a Birthday Gift, It Would Be One of These

Jennifer Aniston’s birthday is Feb.11, and while I (sadly) can’t say I actually know the beloved actress, if I did, I have a few ideas for what I would be gifting her with this year. Below, I’ve curated a list of seven exquisite presents that perfectly embody Jennifer Aniston’s impeccable and timeless style.

Jennifer Meyer Mini Wishbone Bracelet Jen told Harper’s Bazaar that, when it comes to jewelry, she likes to wear “a mix of bracelets, mostly Jen Meyer and some vintage.” We love this classic wishbone bracelet because it’s dainty enough to wear with other pieces but also makes a subtle statement. Buy At Neiman Marcus $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Global Taco Seasoning Kit As an avid Mexican food fan, this taco seasoning kit is such a good gift idea for Jen; the 15 tins contain all the seasonings you need (plus recipes!) for five knockout tacos from around the world. Buy At UncommonGoods $ 42 Free Shipping

MUSE 2: The Brain Sensing Headband Jen reportedly takes her health and wellness seriously, and this device translates your brain and body activity into weather sounds to guide you toward focused calm. The innovative headband uses Bluetooth to connect this multi-sensor meditation device to the Muse Meditation app for real-time feedback on your brain activity, heart rate, breathing, and body movements to help you build a consistent meditation practice. Buy At Amazon $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Augustinus Bader Winter Radiance System Augustinus Bader’s luxe skincare products were spotted in Jen’s dressing room on the set of The Morning Show, so we have a feeling she’d be excited to receive this skincare system specifically designed for these colder winter months. The kit includes a Cream Cleansing Gel, Eye Patches, and its iconic Rich Cream. Buy At Augustinus Bader $ 220 Free Shipping Buy At Nordstrom $ 220 Free Shipping

Byredo Burning Rose Candle Rumor has it that Jen loves this candle from Byredo, so why not stock her up on her favorite scent? This floral-scented candle has delicate top notes of rose petals with a base of birch tree and ebony woods. It smells like heaven, so we totally get why it’s Jen’s favorite. Buy At Nordstrom $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns

